Mark Hawtrey, lover of the sea, man of faith, adoring husband, father and grandfather passed away at home on Wednesday January 16th, 2019.

Mark surfed his beloved point breaks at Hollister Ranch for 40 years. His journeys in the tidepools of the Gaviota Coast became a part of who he was, absorbing as much of the ocean as he could.

Mark Charles Hawtrey was born on March 26th, 1954. He lived in San Diego as a child and moved to Santa Barbara in 1972. After graduating from UCSB with a degree in Economics he was hired by ExxonMobile to work as a plant operator. Popco eventually took over the Las Flores Canyon facility and Mark stayed on until his retirement in 2015.

Mark will be missed by an abundance of friends from many parts of the community of Santa Barbara. His surfing partners, yoga friends, members of his church, coworkers at Popco, and the staff at Cottage Hospital Cancer Center knew Mark as a man who lived life to the fullest. Mark impacted the lives of the people around him as he shared his deep gratitude, joy and love of life.

Mark is survived by his deeply devoted and loving wife Suzanne.

Mark is also survived by his children Shannon and Shaun by former wife Sandy and the love of his life grand daughter Kenna. He is also survived by his brothers Bruce (Stephanie) and Eric (Polin) and sister Jill (Adaire). Most dear to his heart are Doug and Kirby the lab who meant the world to Mark.

Please join us in a celebration of his life on Friday February 15th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara.