Santa Barbara ? Marlene Marion Bevan, a resident of Santa Barbara and Oroville, passed away on August 25, 2019.

Born on September 27th, 1939 in Vancouver, Canada. She met the love of her life, Larry, in 9th grade at Gladstone High School in Vancouver Canada. They would finish school, marry and travel to Santa Barbara to start their life together in 1960.

Marlene loved her family, enjoyed spending time with Larry, her kids, grandkids and family. She had a wonderful smile and beautiful blue eyes that could light up a room.

She is preceded in death by son Chris and survived by her husband of 60 years, Larry. Her loving children, son Randy (Julie), daughter Cori Gaff (Chris), son Sean (Angela). Her beautiful grandchildren Tyler, Alex, Lauren, Austin, Taylor, Christopher and Jaxson as well as her brother Mike and sister in law Pearl, sister Gail and brother in law Jim and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Serenity House,

930 Miramonte Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.

A memorial service will take place on Friday, September 6th at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 at 10:00am and reception to follow, location to be announced at service.