Martha (Marti) Jean Bolton, 68, of Ventura County passed away on December 31st, 2018 at Serenity House in Santa Barbara after losing a quick but ferocious battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Van Sickle of Copenhagen, Denmark, her mother Lillian Bolton of Buellton, and her two brothers Jim and Ken Bolton of Santa Barbara and Ventura, respectively. Her father, Foster Bolton, preceded her in death in June 2017 having also spent his final days at Serenity House. Spending her early years in New England, Marti leaves behind friends and family all across the country. Marti pursued many passions during her life, all involving a love of the arts and a desire to counsel and work closely with people, but she often said her favorite job was as a mother raising her daughter Jennifer with her ex-husband, Michael Van Sickle, a local attorney, who himself passed away in 2003 from cancer. A keen artist, Marti was often found using her talent for set design in local church productions, singing in the choir, sewing, or creating beautiful jewelry. Marti's love for those around her was most apparent when, at retiring at the age of sixty-two, she spent the remaining years of her life providing devoted care for her elderly parents.

Marti's passion for fashion and design was always apparent in her attire. Always dressed in colors as bright as her personality, she had the ability to light up a room and made friends easily everywhere she went. She was a caring, vibrant woman and although her disease came as a shock, she never lost her quick wit or sense of humor. As her brother Jim said, "She was one of the finest people you could ever hope to meet." Everyone who knew her loved her, and has been deeply saddened at her passing.

The devastating and rapid decline in Marti's health meant that she did not get to say good-bye to many of the friends she held so dear. The family welcomes those who knew Marti to join in a private celebration of her life held on April 27th in Los Olivos. Please request further information at [email protected]

The family are incredibly grateful to Serenity House for the care and compassion offered to two loved ones. In lieu of flowers, donations to Serenity House or the are appreciated.