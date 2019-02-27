Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Milton Maxwell.

(5/13/1929-2/20/2019)

Marvin Milton Maxwell, 89, a long time Santa Barbara resident passed away at home on February 20, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with melanoma.

Marv was born on May 13th , 1929 to John and Hilda Maxwell (Smelcer) in Spokane WA and was raised on the family farm in nearby Nine Mile Falls. He served in the US army during the Korean War which brought him to Louisiana, Panama, and San Pedro, CA where he met his wife Phyllis at a dance.

Moving to Santa Barbara he attended UCSB, graduating in the mid 1950?s. Marv left his mark in Santa Barbara by designing and developing many fine homes as the owner/president of Arco Construction Company and Jacks Kitchens for many years.

Always a true sportsman Marvin was an accomplished competitive tennis player playing in USTA tournaments as recently as September of last year. Marvin also regularly played golf, softball and pickleball.

Marv is survived by his 3 children, Marcia Fraley, John Maxwell and Andrew Maxwell, grandchildren Allie Porwol (Joe) and Max Fraley, his brother Jim Maxwell and his sister Evelyn Gesik (Larry). He is preceded in death by his daughter Susan (August 1965) and his wife Phyllis (December 2013).

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church on March 3, 2019 at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory go to the Ridley Tree Cancer Center.