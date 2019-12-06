Mary A. Keith

Mary A. Keith died November 24, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Mary died of a broken heart after the recent death of her youngest daughter, Cynthia O'Shaughnessy. Now they are together again! The world lost a beautiful person but heaven gained another angel. She was preceded in death by husband John Keith. She is survived by three daughters; Vickie Craine, Coleen Reece, Judy Allen (Jay Allen), many grand children, great grand children, one great great grand child, and great friend, ex-husband John O'Shaughnessy. She is also survived by her four siblings; JR, Lois, Bill and Darlene. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. There are no words to accurately describe Mary, she was truly a special person who touched so many people. A celebration of her life will follow after the New Year. In lieu of flowers a donation to Alpha Resource Center in her name would make her happy; 4501 Cathedral Oaks Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019
