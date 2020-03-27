June 15, 1947 – March 9, 2020

Mary Alice Moorman passed away in Austin TX, March 9, 2020. Throughout her life, Mary endeavored to be, in her words, "Rich with love." Her heart was with the Earth and all its creatures, from the mountains of Wyoming to the coast of California; from the Alaska frontier to the Texas Hill Country.

Born in Minneapolis to Charles and Lillian Moorman, Mary relished the outdoors and learning. In her youth, she worked on ranches in Dubois WY.

She obtained a Master of Science in Microbiogeology from UC Santa Barbara. Her graduate work included a study of moon rocks from Apollo missions. At UCSB, she fell in love with a fellow student, John Dillon. The two married in 1976 and moved to Alaska, where they worked for the state's Geological and Geophysical Surveys and built a cabin for their family.

John tragically died in 1987; and in 1990, Mary moved to Austin. She volunteered for Brackenridge Hospital, The Austin Nature Center, and Lone Star Catahoula Rescue; supported her children's pursuits in art, poetry and science; and spent time with friends, The Jazz Club.

She will be missed by her children, Noah Dillon, Panika M. C. Dillon, Abraham Dillon and his wife Marilyn McNeely, who provided care to Mary; her sisters, Linda Hargrove and Les Moorman; her pets, friends, and extended family.

Memorial services are TBA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Austin Pets Alive! or another charity.