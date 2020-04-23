Mary Ann Ratter, age 90, of San Pedro, CA passed away at her home surrounded by family on March 23, 2020. She was born to Everett and Bernice Gootee on June 9, 1929 in West Union, Iowa. She was the eldest of 4 children. In High School, she was the leader of the Band and graduated near the top of her class. She attended Briarcliff College on a full scholarship. She then attended the St. Joseph's Mercy School of Nursing and started her career in 1952. She moved to California and worked as an RN on the staff at the Stanford Clinic. She married William. F. Ratter at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Palo Alto, CA on June 27, 1956. They were married for 60 years and celebrated their Diamond Anniversary before Bill's passing on Feb. 4, 2017.

Mary and Bill moved across country several times for Bill's work in the Defense Industry while raising their 6 children. She was a devout Catholic and they became active parishioners at every destination. When they moved to Santa Barbara, CA she became a School Nurse and Librarian. She also taught classes and joined the Red Cross Board of Directors. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and became the first female Executive Director for the Catholic Charities Organization in the Diocese. Later, she worked as an RN at the St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara and became the Director of their Lions Club Sight and Hearing Center. When they moved to Annapolis, MD, Mary worked as a Volunteer at the Anne Arundel General Hospital. Over 3 different states, Mary had been an active PEO Member for over 35 years. She and Bill became involved with the "Meals on Wheels" program in Maryland and this continued during retirement in Napa, CA. for many years. They later transitioned to join a small group of friends who attended Mass for many years at the Queen of The Valley Hospital Chapel in Napa.

Mary enjoyed playing bridge and visiting with their many friends around the country. She did needlework, embroidery, beading crafts and recently learned to knit. She was a marvelous cook and was known for her Annual "Soup Parties." Many a holiday in the Ratter household included new friends and neighbors who were invited by Mary with open arms. Every friend she made was treated like family. Mary will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her daily personal motivations, the ethic of hard work from her proud Iowan roots, her passion for all people in need and her ever- gracious kindness.

Mary is survived by her sister, Joyce (Dr. Paul) Zopolsky of Dallas, TX ; Two Daughters, Melissa (Dr. Richard) Welch of Osprey, FL ; and Christine ( David) Ruane of Napa, CA, four Sons; Joel (Joy) Ratter of Riverside, CA; Jeffrey ( Cynthia) Ratter of Encinitas, CA; Jonathan Ratter of San Pedro, CA; and Stephen (Max) Ratter of Los Angeles, CA, and six Grandchildren: Katherine Norberg, Erik Ratter, Miranda Ruane, Kendall Ratter, Edward Ruane, and Rhiannon Ratter. Also numerous Neices and Nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and 2 brothers, Dale and Gerald.

The Family would like to thank the Torrance Memorial Hospice for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mary may be directed to the American Red Cross or the Catholic Charities Organization.

A Celebration of Mary's Life and Legacy will be held in Napa at a later date.