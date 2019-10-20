Born March 28, 1927, Mary passed on September 20, 2019 at the age of 92.

Mary passed away peacefully at home with her daughter Barbara, and a favorite caregiver, by her side. First, the family would like to thank Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara for the months of professional and loving care provided to Mom and her family.

The support, guidance and professionalism provided by her nurses, caregivers and volunteers, will always be remembered as the bright lights of these past few months. Thank you, Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara!

Born in Minnesota on March 28, 1927, Mary Elizabeth Scofield was the child of Ralph and Helena Jackson Scofield and later, older sister to Barbara. Less than a year after her birth, the family moved to Arcadia, CA where her father Ralph, began a new veterinary practice. As a girl, she was very active, enjoyed time with her best friend "Peter" the family dog, and had many adventures as a Girl Scout. She attended Monrovia High School and then Pasadena City College. Moving to Santa Barbara in 1947, Mary began working toward her BA in Fine Art, along with a teaching certificate, earning both in 1950. Soon after college she married Merrill B. Remick, a fellow UCSB art student and WWII veteran.

Mary was passionate about volunteer work and in 1958, after having two daughters, Barbara and Terry, she became the Director of the Volunteer Bureau, a Junior League project, to establish volunteer programs and opportunities in Santa Barbara. She was most proud of her work to establish the "Pink Lady" volunteer program at Cottage Hospital. Today a robust volunteer program is in place, and more than 1,000 community members volunteer at Cottage Health hospitals. According to the website, "The value of their volunteer hours exceeds $3.5 million annually."

In 1961 she joined the board of directors of the Mental Health Association, and helped organize and build the new Girls Club of Santa Barbara. In 1964 she worked as the first Director of the Girls Club until a more permanent director was hired. In 1967 Mary worked as the Director of fund raising for what was then the Community Chest, now the United Way. During this time, she also participated in fund raising efforts for the new building where the Santa Barbara YMCA now resides.

In 1967, Mary took a position as Activities Director at Valle Verde Retirement Community. Over the next twenty-four years, she created a fun filled program of entertainment, arts & crafts, parties, special guest speakers, community outreach events and educational opportunities, for not just the VV residents, but the Santa Barbara retirement community at large. She retired in 1991.

The desire to devote herself to learning the art of plein air oil painting was now to be fulfilled. In 1991 she joined Oil Painters of America and began taking workshops and classes taught by many prominent artists. She traveled the Western US and painted her heart out, primarily the areas of Eastern Sierras, National Parks of the West, California deserts, and Santa Barbara County. She married again to William Lafond, and they moved to Bishop, CA in the Eastern Sierras where her talent for oil painting really blossomed. She participated with her painting in numerous festivals, galleries and exhibits.

Returning to Santa Barbara in 2000, she continued to paint, and was fortunate to be one of the artists selected to display their work in the "Healing Arts" program for the new Cottage Hospital. Sixteen of her paintings now don the walls of the hospital corridors, and during a couple of hospitals stays over the last couple of years, she became a bit of a celebrity with the hospital staff.

Mary was a devoted mother and friend. She had a wonderful laugh and sense of humor that made those around her feel welcomed. She was a wonderful listener and made anyone who met her feel like a friend. She loved the outdoors, antiquing, crafting, camping, fishing, and gardening. She is survived by her two daughters Barbara and Terry, her sister Barbara, and nieces Claudia and Cindy, and nephew Chuck. A private memorial celebration is being held on October 24, 2019. Services.