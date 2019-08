03-05-42 - 08-11-19

Passed from a brief illness. She is preceded in death by both parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, husband Richard (Toby), daughter Rita, sons Phillip and George. She left behind 3 daughters Barbara (Hank) Mary and Loretta. 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and lets not forget her great great grand puppy Daisy.

She will be missed but never forgotten. Celebration of Life will be 08-31-19 at Eagles on Bath St. at 1:00 PM.