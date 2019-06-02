Mary Eve Rem passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on April 18th 2019 at the age of 67.

Mary loved to travel by ship or rail, whether it was sailing to the tropics or the Alaskan coast, or by rail through the Canadian wilderness and Banff National Park. At home she enjoyed playing cards with her friends and watching sports of all sorts, from golf to rodeo, her fandom seemed to wander.

Mary was a cherished mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She had a calm and enduring spirit that was a comforting force in our lives. She spoke plainly and honestly and did her best to help where and when she could. She maintained a positive attitude about life through both the good times and the most adverse, often belittling her own problems and finding sympathy for whatever trivial thing you were going through. She had a brilliant smile that she flashed with childlike joy when she was with family and friends.

Services at Unity Church in Santa Barbara, June 29th, 11am.

Born 10/16/1951 Died 4/18/2019