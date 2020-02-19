Mary Jane Becerra Corral, 44, and Adolfo Corral Corral, 44, passed away and went with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mary Jane and Adolfo were college sweethearts and best friends who were happily married for twenty-one years.

They met while attending the University of California at Santa Barbara, where Mary Jane graduated with a degree in Computer Science. Adolfo graduated with Bachelor's degrees in both Chicano Studies and Sociology, subsequently earning a Master's degree in Education from Michigan State University. Mary Jane and Adolfo married and settled in Goleta, California, where they served their family and community until their final days. They both loved being part of their children's lives, and spent weekends at their children's soccer games, softball games, golf tournaments, and ballet folklorico performances. When they weren't supporting their children at events, they enjoyed taking day trips with their children to nearby places, such as Morro Bay, Solvang, Pismo Beach, and even Pacoima to visit their cousins and family.

Mary Jane is known to have a heart filled with compassion, generosity, patience, love, and faith which made her a beloved and cherished friend to all. She sought to see the best in every person and every situation that she encountered, approaching each with an open heart and a passion for spreading joy and sharing her faith. Mary Jane was a successful and respected educator at Saint Raphael's Catholic Church for the 3 year-olds in her Sunday School classroom and for the students of La Patera Elementary School in Goleta, making an everlasting impact on the lives of students, colleagues, parents, and the greater community. She loved helping her children, even starting and leading the Girl Scout Troop 50449 at La Patera Elementary School that her daughter Azalea was a part of. She was motivated by love for her children, family, faith, and community and is remembered for her devotion to all.

Adolfo is known as a man of faith and conviction who dedicated his life to loving and serving his family and community. Adolfo brought hope, joy, laughter and displayed leadership for all. Adolfo was an Educator, Counselor, Coordinator, and Program Director at Santa Barbara City College. He is beloved and respected by students and faculty alike for providing a sense of belief within each person that anything is possible to achieve. Adolfo's unmatched sense of humor and ability to connect with others while providing steady leadership to his family, community, and thousands of students whose lives he has positively impacted, are cherished and treasured by all. At the forefront of all that Adolfo strived for was his love for his children, family, faith, and community for whom there were no limits to his love and dedication.

Mary Jane and Adolfo are survived by their four beloved children: Azalea (20), Dahlia (17), Dominic (14), and Rose Corral (10).

Mary Jane is survived by her parents: Toni and Antonio Becerra; siblings: Tony Becerra and Norma Garza, nephews Lorenzo and Cruz Becerra; Loreina Becerra-Santana and Jose Santana, nephew Johriley and niece Loraidely Santana; David and Anne Becerra.

Adolfo is survived by his parents: Dolores and Jose Corral; siblings: Martin Corral, Jose Corral Jr., Elizabeth Corral and Nohel Corral; and nephew Diego and niece Alexia Corral

A Rosary service will be held on Wednesday, February, 19, 2020, 7:30 p.m., at Saint Raphael's Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Goleta, CA. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, at 10:00 a.m., also at St Raphael's., followed immediately by interment at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Avenue.

A GoFundMe account has been established to assist Adolfo and Mary Jane's children. To donate, visit: https//www.gofundme.com/f/rip-mary-jane-and-adolfo-corral.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services