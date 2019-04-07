Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jane Good.

Mom passed away the morning of March 16, 2019. Mom was born December 23, 1927 in Lompoc, California to Jerome and Elizabeth (Lillie) Helena Serres Dutra. She enjoyed life on the farm on Santa Rosa Road with her parents and brothers Gerald, Jim and Jack Dutra. She attended school in Lompoc and graduated from Lompoc High School in 1945. She then moved to Santa Barbara and lived at the YMCA while she attended and graduated from Santa Barbara Business College. During this time she met a fellow student, Ralph Good. Ralph and mom got married on September 21, 1947 at La Purisima Conception Catholic Church in Lompoc, California. They had 5 children: Joann, David, Tom, Ralph and Robert. In 1958, the family moved to Goleta and became very active members of St. Raphael's Church and Boy Scout Troop 105. In 1976, mom, dad, and Tom started Buena Tool Co. Mom worked at Buena Tool until retiring in 1980. She also enjoyed traveling with dad to see friends and relatives. She was predeceased by son, David Good in 1997 and husband, Ralph in 2013. Mom is survived by daughter Joann Bohannan, daughter-in law Erlene (David), sons Tom (Terri), Ralph (Theresa), Robert (Deanna) Good. Grandchildren Edward (Lisa) Murray, Danny (Pam) Murray, Crystal (Chris) Kendrick, Shannon (Megan) Good, Tim Good, Joey (Julianne) Good , Jayme Good, Chris Breton, Chris (Alysia) Good, Ben (Amy) Good , Sabrina (Tim) Smith, Nicole (Mike) York, Dustin (Kathrine) Good, Lacey Folk, Becky Novak. Great-grandchildren Brea, Mandy, Shane, Amber, Megan, Joe, Sidney, Austin, MaKayla, Kaden, Chepane, Melody, Kody, Jeremiah, Gavin, Gage, Liam and Dylan and great- great-grandson Abel.

A very special thanks to Dr. Svedlow, Dr. Ray, and their dedicated staff.

A Vigil Service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 6:30 pm at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Goleta, California 93117. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Goleta, California 93117. A Graveside Service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, California 93110. Lastly, a reception lunch will follow at 11:40 am at St Raphael's Church Parish Hall, 5444 Hollister Ave., Goleta, California 93117. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Raphael's Church, St Raphael's School, or Boy Scout Troop 105..

