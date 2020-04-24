12/30/1926 – 4/11/2020 Palm Desert

Mary Jane Van De Mark (Robinson) was born 1926. She passed away at home. She grew up in San Pedro, CA, where she attended local schools as well as going to church twice a week with her family. Mary shared many happy memories of going camping with her family to Southern California beaches. She married Winfield (Sonny) Van De Mark, of Carpinteria, in 1954. Mary received her teaching credential and taught 2nd and 3rd graders in Santa Barbara for over 30 years. She and Winfield retired and moved to Palm Desert in the late 1980s. Mary was generous to many non-profits and loved being part of her book club. Due to the Coronavirus memorial services are pending. If you would like to be informed as to the date and time of a memorial service please send an email to, [email protected].