Mary Jo Bitz passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Santa Barbara, California at the age of 87. Jo was born in Garvin, Oklahoma to Ina and James Havron; she was the fourth of six children. She spent her early years as a country gal and tomboy and learned to vault onto the back of a horse in a dress (much to her older brother's chagrin). In 1945 the family moved to Yakima, Washington. It was there, while working in the orchards, picking fruit, that she met the boy who would become her husband. As she told it, someone was throwing apples at her head, when she turned around she saw it was Muffy (Marvin Bitz). They married in 1951 and embarked on a twenty one year journey as an Air Force family. Jo and Marvin lived overseas and all over the United States while raising two daughters. After Marvin's retirement from the military in 1972, they moved to Goleta, California. Jo went to work for the Visiting Nurse Association as a home health aide. She took great pride in her work and for over fifteen years she was a tender care-giver to hundreds of people (among them the chef Julia Child, who complimented Jo on her egg cooking skills!). As an avid baseball fan one of the greatest moments in Jo's life was when the Anaheim Angels won the World Series in 2002, ending thirty years of heartache.

Jo is survived by her daughters Devonna (Jeff ) and Lana (Dave), her sister Waylis , sisters-in law Romona, Janet, Paulette, Virginia, Berniece, Sophie and Maria; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends Debbi and Carl Haeberle. She is predeceased by her husband, Marvin.

The family would like to thank the incredible people who were part of "Team Mary Jo" these past years: Courtney DeSoto, Katerina and the folks at Casa San Miguel and the Goleta Valley Church family. Words cannot adequately convey our gratitude to Toni( get 'er done) Liquornik, who kept us sane for the last nine years- we've been fortunate beyond compare to have you in our lives.

In accordance with Jo's wishes there will be no services.

We like to think that Mary Jo is on some celestial trail riding her favorite horse and keeping an eye out for flying apples. Happy Trails, Mom.