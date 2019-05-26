04/09/44 - 04/23/19

Born in Los Angeles to Tom, a FBI agent, and Margy Thornton, Jo grew up in Santa Barbara. She attended San Roque and Bishop Garcia Diego High graduating in 1962, and married San Marcos High graduate Don Webb on January 26, 1966. She earned a Bachelor's at CSUB in Bakersfield, CA, and a teaching credential at UNR in Reno, NV where the family settled in 1980. Jo retired to Santa Barbara in 2005.

Jo was a natural giver possessing an overriding empathy for others, especially children and families. She loved creating quilted gifts for newborns of friends and family. Though outgoing, she was inherently a shy, intuitive, introvert with an uncanny judge of character and a receptive listener sought out by others. Christmas was her favorite season baking sweets for others and hosting parties. As a first grade teacher she left students with the precious gift of reading, a curiosity about the world, and a love of learning. A fiery red-head, Jo had a vivacious spirit possessing a childlike sense of wonder and excitement over simple everyday experiences, and a never-ending joy of life. Always seeking adventure she traveled to Great Britain, China, Italy, Central America, and by RV with the family to every state and province in Canada. The pinnacle of RV trips was throughout Europe for a month on her 50th wedding anniversary. She was an avid reader and movie-going film buff. She enjoyed decorating her home and yard tending flowers, especially the roses. She always looked forward to camping and day hiking at the family cabin in the Sierra.

Moreover, Jo was a practical, caring, loving, compassionate, talented person, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, and friend best summed up in an embroidery that she made that says, "The Love in your Heart was not put there to stay. Love isn't Love till it's given away." She is survived by her husband, Don, two sons, Christopher in Reno, NV, Michael and his wife Alicia (Davey) in Oceanside, CA, two grandchildren, Kanan and Mattsen, and in Santa Barbara a brother, Tim Thornton, and a sister, Mollie Mann.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name online at https://www.classy.org/give/39769/#!/donation/checkout, or by phone 661-327-4627 to the Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield CA. A celebration of life will be held in Santa Barbara in June.