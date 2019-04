Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Josephine "Jo" Little.

In Memory

MARY JOSEPHINE LITTLE "Jo"

It's hard to fathom that you left earth's bounds two years ago to become one with the universe. For those who knew and loved you, you always were that one.

We miss you each and every day. We are thankful that our lives intersected ... that they "resonated". You are forever with us. With deep and everlasting love ...