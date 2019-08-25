Mary L. Olivas transitioned from this earth into the hands of our precious LORD on August 19, 2019, at her home in Carpinteria, CA, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born Maria Luisa Hernandez to Arturo Hernandez and Luisa Lucero Hernandez in Deming, New Mexico on September 20, 1931.

While in Deming, as a young child at the age of 1 1/2, Mary's mother died; Her grandmother, Maria Andasola had previously passed away a few years prior, in 1928. Mary's great grandmother, Emilia, raised her. Mary grew up during the Great Depression. She was forced to pick cotton in the fields to help the family survive. She attended elementary school when she could and began to learn English. Shortly after her great grandmother's death, she was embraced by her aunt, Lillian Ortega and moved to her home in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 13.

Mary was married and divorced twice. She married her first husband, Daniel Jimenez, when she was 18 yrs old; and they had two children, Alex and Amanda. Danny and Mary divorced in 1958. She married her second husband, Richard Olivas, in 1962. They settled in Carpinteria, CA and finished raising her children until their divorce in 1980.

Before her divorce to Richard and still in her 40's, Mary went back to school. She studied psychiatry and graduated from Santa Barbara County's Mental Health program. She loved psychiatry and worked at the Santa Barbara County Psychiatric Health Facility, PHF, for 23 yrs. She retired in 1998. Mary was recognized for establishing the first AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) program in the City of Carpinteria.

Mary was a strong, independent woman who loved her family! After her retirement, she put her traveling plans on hold to help raise her grandchildren. However, she did manage to take her family with her on cruises to Mexico and Hawaii. She made several trips to Arizona to visit family, especially her beloved aunt, Lillian Ortega.

Mary meant so much to her family and friends. She treated everyone equally and always said what she meant, never beating around the bush. She will be remembered for her quick wit, her sense of humor, hospitality and her amazing cooking. Mary will be most remembered for her love of the Lord. She accepted the Lord as her Savior and became a Christian in the 80's. She made sure to spread the gospel to her family and many others throughout her life. She was a prayer warrior.

Mary was predeceased by her son, Alex Jimenez, who passed away in 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Blackmore; her grandchildren, Joshua Jimenez, Nathan and Natalie Blackmore; her great grandchildren, Olivia Jimenez, Taylor Blackmore, Jiyah Blackmore Rojo and Jalen Blackmore; Her two aunts, Lillian and Elsie; and many close cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Mary's Life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 am. at Reality Church, 5251 Sixth Street, Carpinteria, CA. Immediately following, the interment service will be held at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane. The reception location will be announced at her celebration.

