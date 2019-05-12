Mary Patricia Isbell of Santa Barbara, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1937, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Bernard "Barney" and Helen Wodarczak.

Mary grew up in Minnesota, and was 3 states champion, showing her family's Arabian horses. After graduating Owatonna High School, she and her parents moved to California, when her father, a gem setter, was transferred to Jostens Santa Barbara.

Employed at Goleta Valley Hospital, Mary worked in admissions and the front office for many years until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, various arts and crafts, and solving crossword puzzles. She regularly attended weekend mass services at St. Raphael Church. She was preceded in death by her young grandson, Ryan Michael Isbell, and her brother, William Steven "Bill" or "Woody" Wodarczak.

Mary was a devoted mother and is survived by her sons: Michael (Kate, and formerly Audrey) Isbell of Myrtle Point and Coos Bay, Oregon; Steven (Mary) Isbell of Peoria, Arizona; and Bernard "Barney" (Darcy) Isbell of San Diego, California. She was a loving grandmother to 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her former husband, John "Jack" Isbell of Eagle Lake, CA.

Mary always thought of other people, and had a big smile while enjoying a helicopter ride on her 80th birthday (photo). Mary will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Funeral mass services will be held on Friday, May 17 at 10:00am at St. Raphael Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, followed by cremains burial at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.