Mary Razo passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 at the age of 93 while residing at Valle Verde in Goleta, California.

Mary is survived by her sister Esther Galvez, her 3 children, Bob Razo (Sally), Steve Razo (Vonnie), Susan Bowie (Jack), 7 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her parents Guadalupe and Trinidad Mata, her grandson Eric Razo, and her siblings Dolores (Dee) Johnson, Frank Mata, Pablo Mata, and Berta Ryder.

Mary was born and raised in Santa Barbara until she moved to Carpinteria when she was 21 years old.

Shortly after she got her first job at the Carpinteria Lemon Packing House and worked there until 1978 when the factory burned down. During those years she enjoyed bowling, fishing, BBQs, and going on vacation cruises with her family. She was a great cook and will be remembered for those delicious flour tortillas that were made by scratch with lots of love! Also, during this time, she was married to Robert Razo whom she shared 3 wonderful children with.

Later in life, she met Arthur Robles while dancing the night away at the Four Winds in Santa Barbara. With Arthur, she eventually moved to Mammoth where she was able to spend a lot of time doing what she loved in fishing. While in Mammoth she also discovered a new interest in going to casinos in the neighboring cities. This joy in casino gambling on the slot machines carried with her in life even while moving back to Lompoc and then to Carpinteria.

A BIG thank you to Yvette Duarte and her nursing staff at Valle Verde! The unwavering care and loving support given to Mary and her family during her last days is greatly appreciated.

Funeral services will be held by the Carpinteria Cemetery on Friday, July 26th at 3pm. There will be a reception to follow afterwards at the Carpinteria Women's Club to celebrate her life.

