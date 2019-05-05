June 3, 1932 - April 16, 2019

Mary Sue left us peacefully amidst a scene of beauty surrounded by family and friends; just as many of us would wish, in her own bed, without tubes or wires, with orchids on the pillow, a harpist and Tibetan chants. Vigil was continued by her niece and grandniece.

Born and raised in Tulsa in a rural plot at edge of the big city she developed a love for animals: wild and domestic as well as pets. Visualize a little "barefoot okie girl" running with her brother to the river to play in the water and the trees.

Mary Sue's parents instilled in her a respect for language and all aspects of education. In school there through University of Tulsa, she went on to live and teach in Seattle, New York, California; later to live in Tucson and Patagonia, AZ and for the last nine years in Santa Barbara. Though she had no children of her own, she cherished the thousands of students during her teaching career.

A ravenous consumer of books, she also collected art, notably a wonderful collection of Kingfishers; Also the botanical prints of H. R. Mockel. Mary Sue also developed a serious love of the outdoors; not just looking at it, but hiking through it and climbing over it. She has over 200 Sierra peaks to her credit and trekked frequently with the Canyon Explorers Club. Her leadership skill in the Sierra Club was shown by her serving as chair of the Sierra Peaks Section of Sierra Club Angeles Chapter. She will be especially remembered by the members of both clubs as well as by all the many other good folk she knew over the years.

Mary Sue's niece and nephew remember her as a thoughtful and caring person who enriched their lives. They recall wonderful trips to Zion, a burro trip in the Sierra Nevada most unforgettable mule trip to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. All of these trips were learning experiences through which Mary Sue graciously shared her knowledge and love of nature. They also could not forget when Mary Sue took them to every child's dream, Disneyland. She will be remembered with fondness and love.

Mary Sue is survived by a nephew, a niece, two grand-nieces, two grand-nephews and one broken-hearted companion.

**Dick Drosendahl, Karey Ann Miller and Jerry Keating