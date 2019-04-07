Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Masao Nagai.

Masao Nagai, 83, a resident of Santa Barbara, California passed away on March 25, 2019. Born January 9, 1936 in Tokyo, Japan, he arrived 1968 with his family in California. Masao had been an active member and president of the Japanese Landscape Gardeners Association. He was known as 'Mas' to his many wonderful landscaping, fishing, and karaoke circle of friends from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles and Japan.

He is survived by his wife, Koharu, son George, daughters Yumiko and Emiko, sister Chieko Hirashima, son-in-law, LTC Lars Staack, daughter-in-law, Alice, and two grandchildren.

Masao's memorial service will be held at 1100 am on Saturday, April13, 2019 at Bethany Congregational Church, 556 N. Hope Avenue, in Santa Barbara.

The family wishes to thank Assisted Home Health and Simply Remembered Mortuary for their kind and caring services.