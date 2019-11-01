Matiana Nancy Grogan of Henderson, NV passed away on August 14, 2019 at age 79.

Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years and their daughter Colleen Grogan.

Matiana is survived by her two sons Michael & Thomas Grogan and her three grandchildren Desiree, Caitlin & Thomas Patrick Grogan II.

Matiana was born in Santa Barbara, CA January 25, 1940 to Medardo and Mary Valencia. She was a graduate of Santa Barbara High School then attended Knapp College of Nursing where she earned her nursing degree in 1961. She later joined the Visiting Nurses Association of Santa Barbara where she moved up to a Supervisor before joining Santa Barbara County Health Education Department as a Bilingual Public Health Educator for HIV and AIDS before retiring. She was an active member of the community, and was on many state and local boards including the . Also named Woman of the Year 1st District for the county of Santa Barbara in 1993.

Matiana loved her family and being a grandmother was her most enjoyable role. She loved to read, knit & spent many hours assembling puzzles and finding new craft projects to do with her grandkids.

A funeral service will be held at Calvary Cemetery 199 N. Hope Ave. for Matiana and Patrick Grogan Friday November 8, 2019 at 1 P.M. with Father Pedro of Our Lady of Guadalupe officiating.