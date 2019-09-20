We lost our beautiful Maureen on September 11, 2019 after an unfortunate fall at home. We let her go very peacefully into the warm and comforting hands of God.

First, the family wishes to gratefully thank the very professional and personal care given to Maureen, at Cottage Hospital, over an eight day effort-- the Neurological and Trauma teams, the Surgical ICU nurses and technicians, and the Chaplain/Palliative Care teams. We are very fortunate to have such a medical facility in Santa Barbara.

Maureen was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada on June 9, 1946. Her family moved to Regina, Saskatchewan, growing up with the loving care of her parents Doug and Millie Scrivener and her grandparents, Horace and Rose Scrivener, all who preceded her. She loved the arts, books, teen dances, plus summers at her family's lake cottage with her many friends.

With her love of the arts, colors and design, she attended the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, graduating with a four year Bachelor of Interior Design degree in May, 1968. She was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, resulting in lots of friends. She and her husband Don (who had been chasing her for years!!) were married Aug 24, 1968, at St Paul's Cathedral in Regina and the two began their life journey to London, Ontario (while Don earned an MBA), then Toronto and Vancouver. Maureen excelled in her interior design profession plus raising her son Bayne (born in Toronto 1975). Following Don's corporate move to Los Angeles, they eventually settled in Santa Barbara in 1983.

Maureen loved Santa Barbara, with life-long friendships and community volunteering-- donating time at Bayne's schools (Montecito Union and Laguna Blanca), on the Board of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, and an active member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West. With her passion for reading, especially Canadian authors, she helped form a number of book clubs with her friends, plus continuing art classes at various colleges. Everyone knew of her fondness for flowers and her creative floral arranging, gladly donating her time and talent to numerous charitable and family events.

The loves of her life-- her son Bayne and daughter-in-law Krista-- and Grandma Mo's two grandkids Madeleine (10 yrs) and Miika (8 yrs) of Toronto. These little one's are going to miss Grandma Mo-- their art classes, reading stories, decorating the Xmas tree, puzzles and cooking adventures.

She treasured her friends and family times together, especially her summers in Kelowna, British Columbia and trips to Maui and Toronto.

For everyone she touched, she had a kind word and a smile. She was a classy lady!

There will be a Celebration of Maureen's life, with a service on Thurs, October 10, 1:30 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St, Santa Barbara, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family suggests donations in Maureen's name to The Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara, CA, 93108 and All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara, CA, 93108.