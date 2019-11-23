Maurice Smith, 100, passed away November 14, 2019 with family by his side in Fair Oaks, California.

Maurice was born May 27, 1919 to Raymond and Maude Smith. He grew up in the small town of Perrysville, Indiana.

He enlisted in the Army during WWII and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Glider division. During D-day he was captured by the German army and held prisoner for almost a year until the Russian army liberated the prison camp. His Army career continued until he retired at the rank of staff sergeant.

After retiring from the Army he worked as a custodian for the Goleta School District; first working at Isla Vista Elementary and then later at Brandon Elementary. He was known fondly as "Smitty" to the teachers and children at the schools.

Maurice enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing and watching sports (especially baseball) on TV. During summers he would take the family on vacations, usually to the Sierra Mountains to stay at Hume Lake.

Maurice was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; and his son Ronnie.

He is survived by his three children and their spouses; Dean and Phyllis Smith; Rene and Mitch Guenthart; Timothy and Julie Smith; and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

At his request there will be no public memorial service.