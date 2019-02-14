Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max Phillips.

February 14, 1992 - January 27, 2019

We lost Max on Sunday, January 27.

Max would have celebrated his 27th birthday this Valentine's Day.

Max grew up in Santa Barbara and will be forever missed by his twin sister, Alexie, sisters Gaby and Katie, mother Karen, father Michael and step- mother Lana.

All who knew and cared about Max are invited to celebrate his larger than life passage here on Earth on Saturday, February 16 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at 2837 Clinton Terrace, Santa Barbara.

Come share a story of his escapades, sweet soul and other memories.