09/07/1955 - 03/12/2020

It is with great sadness and heartfelt loss that our family announces Maxie's passing. Max was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA and attended local schools. His profession as a private and commercial painter afforded him the ability to travel throughout California and Southwest Aztlan where he made lifetime friends. Maxie was an extremely loyal Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and true Friend who gave himself unconditionally to all those he loved. Max is predeceased by his Father Isaias N. Martinez, Brother, Ike, Jr., Vincent and Sister Linda Martinez. Maxie is survived by his Mother, Anna Castro Martinez, Sister Lilia Martinez Burnett and David Castro Martinez, all from Santa Barbara, California.

In accordance to his Mother's wish, there will not be any services.

Memorials may be made to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center of Serenity House.