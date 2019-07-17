Melvin Hueston "Mell" a longtime resident of Santa Barbara passed at home on May 27, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Mell was born on December 23, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Lee Anna Hueston. Mell joined the Army in 1960 after completion of Boot Camp; he was deployed to France where he spent most of his six years, in Special Services, which included the Honor Guard. Mell was a man who enjoyed entertaining, be it singing, spinning records as a D.J. and hosting many gatherings with friends and family at home. He was blessed to have the opportunity to tour with Bobby Purify as James Purify, performing such songs as "I'm Your Puppet" for about ten years. Mell was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Mell worked for Costco in Goleta from the time they opened until 2013.

Mell was preceded in death by his parents James and Lee Anna Hueston, James Hueston, Jr., brother; Rita Barry, sister; Sharon Hueston, sister; John E. Hueston, brother.

Mell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gwen Hueston; daughter, Brigitte Plunkett (LaVelle) of Las Vegas; son Mell Joseph Hueston of Ohio, daughter Chelsie Hueston of Santa Barbara, Brian Casey (Natalie) of Seattle, WA; brother Lionel Hueston of Toledo, OH; sister, Sandra Minor of Roanoke, VA; sister Jean A. Rayford (Elwood) of Columbus, OH; sister, Brenda R. Smith of Columbus, OH; brother, Kevin Hueston (Gail) of Toledo, OH. Seventeen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mell was admired and loved by many.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. with inurnment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.