Born September 24, 1947, in Santa Barbara, to Alfred and Marga Franklin, and raised in Carpinteria (Class of '65), Michael died on February 23, 2019, in Vallejo, California, where he had lived for more than 25 years. There he became part of a tight-knit family of 'characters,' known for his heart of gold, being a truly good friend and always first there to help when needed. Mike was a gifted musician, artisan woodworker, a voracious reader and lender of books, and an avid fisherman. In addition to his many close friends in Vallejo, he leaves behind a treasured daughter, Veronica (his daughter Michelle predeceased him in 1984), brother John Franklin and sisters Cathy Closson and Betty Franklin. A celebration of his life will be held in Vallejo, as well as a family service in Carpinteria.



