Michael H Pahos, 90, told his family that he was "the luckiest man alive," shortly before he passed away on February 7th at Cottage Hospital.

Born on August 3, 1929 in Newcastle Pennsylvania to Greek immigrants Theoharris and Mary Pahos, Mike was raised in Chicago. When the family sold their Greek diner and left the Midwest for Southern California, Mike followed. He enrolled at UCLA then transferred to UC Berkeley, where he earned a degree in landscape architecture.

While in Berkeley, he met the love of his life, Vivian, a Greek-American flight attendant for Pan Am. They married and when Mike was offered a job with California State Parks they moved to Santa Barbara in 1960. Mike's had a long and storied career as a fierce advocate for parks-including a stint as City Parks Director and as County Parks Director from 1972 to 1994. His legacy includes the development of Shoreline Park, putting restaurants in at Hendry's and Goleta Beach, purchasing Santa Barbara Shores for public use, and turning the County Bowl into a world-class concert venue.

A pillar of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, Mike was instrumental in building the new church on San Antonio Creek Road and as the longtime Chairman of the Santa Barbara Greek Festival he grew the annual event from a small celebration to one of the most popular and enduring ethnic festivals in California.

Mike loved to sing: every Sunday in the church choir; with the Santa Barbara Choral Society and his fellow singers who traveled the world; with the Holly Berries, a quartet of Victorian-costumed carolers who entertained during the holiday season.

Mike is survived by his wife Vivian, daughter Maria (Bruce Benson) son Theoharris Pahos (Leora), grandchildren, Marie and Vivian and sister Georgia Tripsas.

The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14th at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road in Santa Barbara, with interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery. A Trisagion Service will be held at St. Barbara's on Thursday evening at 7:00PM.

Memorial donations to Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church or the Santa Barbara Choral Society is preferred in lieu of flowers.