Michael La Greca, 71 from Santa Barbara and South Lake Tahoe passed away on April 9th, 2019. Born in Framingham, Mass to Bartholomew and Joan La Greca they moved to Santa Barbara when he was 4. Michael attended Santa Barbara High and San Marcus High where he played football and broke records on the track field.

After graduating, he enlisted into the Navy in the VietNam War in 1967. For the next 3 1/2 years he served in the Navy on the USS Chowanoc. When he returned home he established his business known as "Mikes Electric" serving customers in Santa Barbara and South Lake Tahoe where he and his wife Judy lived for 29 years.

Mikes passion for the outdoors included surfing, motorcycle riding, hiking the trail of Tahoe and especially his boat , camping in Emerald Bay .

Michael is survived by his wife, Judy of 29 years. His mother Joan La Greca of Santa Barbara. Sisters Susan La Greca of Santa Barbara, Mary Drummond of Tennessee. His son Danny of Reno, NV. Daughter Laura La Greca of Santa Barbara. 2 grandchildren, Kylan and Charlie, and 3 nephews Chad Dewitt, Jeremy and Ryan Drummond.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Bartholomew La Greca.

A memorial celebration of life will be held Tuesday April 16th at the Veterans Memorial Bldg in Santa Barbara on Cabrillo Blvd from 1:30-4:00.

