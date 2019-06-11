December 19, 1943 - June 2, 2019

Michael was born in Atlanta, GA and moved with his parents when he was 10 days old to West Covina, California. His father, Ambrose (Bud) O'Kelley, mother, Marion O'Kelley and sister Patricia Behymer have all pre-deceased him.

After his family, Michael loved the Raiders, fast cars, good books, rock and roll, poker and Hawaii. He described himself as 100% All American Male. Michael always appreciated a good meal and interesting conversation ranging from books, politics and just finding out what made people tick. He made people feel special and they loved him for that.

Michael was beloved by family and friends. He delighted us with his Michaelisms and we'll always remember his reply when asked how he was doing -- "Not bad for a Raiders fan!"

Michael is survived by his beloved wife Maeda, daughters Jennifer Bonilla, Alexis Palius, son Ryan O'Kelley, son in law, Jesus Bonilla, and grandchildren, Ashley, Audrianna and Jesse Bonilla.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to either Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Michael's name (https://www.cottagehealth.org/donate/), the Rabbi's Discretionary fund at Congregation B'nai B'rith, (https://cloud4good.tfaformms.net/381671) or the

American Liver Foundation

(https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate.now/).