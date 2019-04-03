Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Seaver "Mike" Buck.

December 14, 1948 - March 22, 2019

Michael "Mike" Buck was an avid sportsman, son, brother and uncle. He received numerous recognitions for his dedication to the Santa Barbara community and especially the Lake Cachuma Nature Center. He was always a volunteer with a heart for teaching our youth about the respect for our natural resources and the bounty of being an honorable sportsman.

Mike was born in Yreka, California to Hurston and Joyce Buck on December 14, 1948. Mike was a beloved brother to his sister, Marie. In 1965, his family moved to New Cuyama where he completed high school and joined the California State Forestry Service fighting fires during the summers. He moved to Carpinteria and worked for Forms and Surfaces for 16 years before going to work at UCSB where he retired after 22 years of faithful service in 2015.

Mike is survived by his mother, Joyce Buck, of Goleta and his sister, Marie Cope, of Livermore, CO; nieces Katie Hayes of Prosper, TX and Abigail Cope of Cheyenne, WY; nephew Seth Cope of Ft. Collins, CO; four great nephews and two great nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Hurston Buck in 2006.

We will miss Mike's love of the outdoors and his everlasting willingness to help any neighbor that was in need.

Arrangement by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels