Celebration of Life

MICHAEL WILLIAM RAY

A Celebration Of Life is planned for Michael William Ray on March 10, 2019 at Mulligans Cafe and Bar, 3500 McCaw Avenue, from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. Mike crossed the bridge into Heaven on November 9, 2018 after a 23 year battle of Parkinson's Disease in Plano, Texas. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late Billy and Marjorie Clelland Ray on November 11, 1943. He was the former owner of Mike's Drum Shop, and spent over 5 decades in the music industry as an Instructor, Mentor and Volunteer at local schools and Retirement Homes. Mike touched the lives of many and was a loving and devoted Husband, Father, Papa, Brother and Uncle to his Family.