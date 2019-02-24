Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michi Fujita.

A week after contracting pneumonia, Michi passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, at Buena Vista Care Center. A native Santa Barbarian, she was born to Kameki and Jima Fukumura in Santa Barbara on April 25, 1917. Beginning her education in a one-room school house on the Mesa, she graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1937. In 1941, she married Jimmy Fujita and started a household.

However, WWII intervened. The government evacuated her and her family to Poston, AZ, in 1942. After three years of internment, her family returned to Santa Barbara, where she began helping out on the family's farm.

Eventually, she made a career as a housekeeper and worked until the age of 70.

Throughout her life, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, and cooking. From the 1960's, she was an active member in Bethany's Women's groups. She enjoyed participating in the many matsuris and festivals.

Michi is survived by her son, Ken, brother Roke, nephews Ron and Glen, nieces Jennifer and Sharon, and niece, Toku, in San Jose.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethany Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethany Church, 556 N. Hope Ave., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 am. Interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery will be private.

McDermott Crockett Mortuary is handling the funeral arrangements.