Mildred Finkbeiner "Millie," was born January 6 1919, to Percy Henry and Annie Katie Withers Hardiman in British Columbia and went to her reward March 1st 2019. She is survived by two loving sons, Bryan (Paris) and Bruce Jamieson, and a nephew, Gary Hardiman (Phyllis). She is also survived by a wonderful step-daughter, Dorothy Matson (Harvey). She married William Jamieson, a career officer in the Royal Canadian Navy, in 1942, and this led to what became a lifelong love of world travel. Her husband?s career brought her to many posts in the British Commonwealth, but also presented the challenges of raising two boys, often in fierce climates and strange currencies.

When Bill retired in 1966, they moved from Ottawa to Santa Barbara, which became her home town for the rest of her life. Bill died in 1976, and with both sons out of the home, she became active in many different activities, including being a splendid voice for her church choir, and with organizations such as The Eastern Star and her church, serving the Lord. In 1978 she moved to her final home in San Vicente Park.

In 1994, she married Charles Finkbeiner, and they had many happy years together, touring the world and strengthening their bonds to the Santa Barbara community. When Charlie passed, she settled in for an idyllic and comfortable retirement, a good friend to many.

Her family are very grateful for the wonderful folks at Personal Care Services, Assisted Hospice and Sarah House for their enormous help in guiding Millie through her final years, and easing her last passage. Donations may be made to Assisted Hospice, Visiting Nurses, and the Special Olympics in the name of Florence Mildred Kathleen Hardiman Jamieson Finkbeiner, or as we all lovingly knew her, "Millie."

A Memorial Service for Millie will be held on Thursday, 2:00 pm at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider.