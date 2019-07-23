Mutsuko West

Mutsuko 'Muchie' West (1-17-1929 --- 4-24-2019) was born in Sapporo, Japan. In 1960, she and her husband Nolan settled in Santa Barbara CA. She worked for Sentry Insurance, Sambo's Corporation, and lastly, the Payroll Department of Santa Barbara City College, from which she retired in 1997.

A few years later, she returned to Japan to care for her younger sister, remaining there for several years. In 2014, she returned to her beloved Santa Barbara. Muchie was a compassionate and loyal friend. She was so proud to be an American and donated generously to various veterans' organizations. She is survived by two sisters and several nieces in Japan.
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from July 23 to July 27, 2019
