Our sweet, beautiful Mother is at rest. She died peacefully on April 20th, 2019.

Myonne Stueber Ehler was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on November 5th,1924. The only child of Roy Edward Stueber and Henrietta Wolters Stueber,both deceased. Her father founded 555 Tire and Service Company, the first "automobile filing station" in the nation which evolved into a landmark business of many successful ventures. He was known as an "Arkansas Business Builder".

She was married to Philip Henry Scheid, Jr. (dec) and they had five children: Mylissa Stueber Scheid Nance, (Gary), Mary Gibson Scheid, (Katie Rosson) Philip Henry Scheid, III (Sandra)and Lisbeth Stueber Scheid Meyer (Paul). Infant daughter Myonne Stueber Scheid (dec).

Myonne was married to Raymond Francis Ehler, the love of her life, on December 30, 1964. She happily inherited Ray?s four sons: Kim Raymond Ehler, Jay Christopher Ehler (dec), David Baron Ehler and Brian Allen Ehler. She and Ray had son Chad Stueber Ehler (Kimberly) in 1965.

Myonne attended Lindenwood University, St. Charles, MO and graduated from Northwestern University with a BA. In her sixties she received her Master?s degree in Art from the University of Southern California.

She had "wings on her heels" and traveled the world as an ingénue with her Mother and later with her friends and adult children. She loved art and there was never a museum that she did not see or appreciate. Her interests were playing bridge, daily tennis into her mid eighties and she was an argyle sock knitter, "par excellence".

Myonne will be remembered for her love of fashion, which was evident in her style and her youthful inspiring attitude. She had a "million dollar smile". She had "joie de vivre". Her heart was kind, she was generous with charitable giving and gave her support and love to friends in need during their illnesses.

Myonne was a Little Rock, Arkansas Debutante, member of Tri Delta Sorority, The Little Town Club, Santa Barbara, CA., Birnam Wood Golf Club, Montecito, CA. and Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

"Grandmama" is survived by grandchildren Jeff,Todd,Brian and Tim Nance. Philip IV, and Owen Scheid. Evan and Landis Meyer. Brittney, Wyatt and Erica Ehler. She was also blessed with great-grandson?s Ryan and Brett Nance and Great-great-grandchildren; Joseph, Makenzie, Madison, Matthew, Addison and Sydney Nance.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude for the service of sisters Virginia Robertson (8 yrs.) and Gloria Santiago (3 yrs), together, who tenderly and patiently treated and cared for Myonne with kindness and respect. They truly loved Mother and their care lengthened her life and allowed her to stay in her home. Many heartfelt thanks to her physicians, Dr. William Vollero and Dr. Christopher Thrash

"What we have once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us" ( Helen Keller)