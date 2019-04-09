Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Cudahy.

Nancy passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 94. Nancy Lee Cochran was the second daughter born to Eleanor and John Cochran in Chicago, IL. She led a glamorous social life in The City with summers spent on Mackinac Island. She was an avid equestrian. On November 30, 1945, she married Edward A. Cudahy III and settled in La Jolla, CA where Edward IV, Michael, Kathleen, John, and Carry were born. A devoted and caring mother sometimes referred to by her children's friends as the "general." She managed various households in La Jolla, Scottsdale, Omaha, and on cattle ranches in Arizona and New Mexico. She was very active in the Garden Club, Braille Institute, Las Patronas, St. Lukes, and other organizations.

In 1980, she moved to Santa Barbara and settled in her family's Montecito Estate known as Stonehedge. Her grandparents had purchased the property in 1925, the year of her birth. The formal rose garden was home to 225 rose bushes which kept her home filled with rosebuds much of the year.

In 2006, Edward, her husband of 51 years, passed away. Nancy's passing was very peaceful. As she drifted away, she still managed to find the will to raise on eyelid as if to take final stock that all was as she planned it. She is survived by Kathleen, John, Carry and grandchildren Edward V, Colleen, Catherine, Lauren, Carolyn, John, Patrick, Christin, and her canary Pavarotti.

Nancy's family wishes to thank Cliffview Terrace and their remarkable staff for the loving care she received this past year and a half. Nancy requested no formal service, simply a family memorial.