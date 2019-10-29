1936 - 2019

Nancy (Nan) was born May 26, 1936 to Theodore and Ruth Lundquist in Klammath Falls, Oregon. The family later moved to Central California where she grew up with her younger sister, Gerri. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1954 and attended Fresno State College where she met her future husband, Glenn Carroll. They had four beautiful daughters, Julie Baldridge (Jim), Jeannine Howden, Janna Price (John) and Jill Thomas. After much moving around California the family moved to Santa Barbara in 1971 where Nan chose to remain and raise her daughters. She married Fred Euler, a pilot for United Airlines, in 1975. Together they traveled all over the world which fulfilled her dreams. Nancy had many talents which included sewing, playing the piano, gardening and cooking.

Nan is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Fred. She is survived by her daughters, her grandchildren, Renee (Adam), Cliff (Nichole) Derek (Tina) (Baldridge), Richard, Rachel, David (Howden), Jordan, Jason (Price) and Sean and Olivia (Thomas), six great grandchildren, her sister, Gerri McManis (Charlie), a niece and nephew. Also surviving her is her loyal dog, Murphy and her feline, Humi. A special thank you to her caregiver, Yolanda Renga, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Serenity House.

We will all miss her love, kindness, beauty and grace. A celebration of life will be held at La Cumbre Country Club in Santa Barbara November 1st at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Santa Barbara Humane Society.