Nelson Pinkham, 82 years old of Carpinteria passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born in Santa Barbara and he spent most of his life in beautiful Carpinteria, where his family owned a flower ranch. lt was Nelson's idea to plant avocados and make his ranch an Avocado ranch, Nelson worked and loved that ranch with a passion. His other passions, were a variety of flowers, animals and his hobby of collecting antiques.

Nelson was known for his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit, his unique personality, his sense of humor! He was a man who appreciated the simple things in life, whether it was a chocolate ice cream, or a car ride to the beach or to sunny downtown Santa Barbara. He loved going to Sizzlers in Ventura and appreciated singing his favorite song "the Yellow submarine" all the way down the coast!

He will never be forgotten. He left an imprint in each person who met him, in all of those that knew him and the caregivers who spent the last three years of his life with him. He became a part of their family and they became a part of his. We want to thank the team that took such good care of him Armando Cervantes and Africa Espino, who were there from day one and until his last breath. Marisela Torres , Ana Montalvo, Mayra Cervantes, the extraordinary caregivers who gave him some of the best days of his life. We also want to thank Everardo Vallejo, who took care of his animals.

He will be missed by his favorite sister in law Audrey Pinkham. His 3 loyal dogs, Osa, Sheila and Nicky miss him dearly, everyday ...

We want to thank Sarah House for making a home away from home for Nelson, he was grateful to always have a safe place to go to when he needed more help. To team Assisted, Marianne Wohler, Holly Joseph, thank you for so much help during the evacuations, thank you for so much patience and for always being available when he needed something, you are the best!, and finally lrving thank you for so many massages that left a smile on his face.

Nelson, we love you, you will be remembered always, in a perfect green avocado, in the generosity towards animals, in the many roses that bloom in Santa Barbara, and each and every time we hear that song, "the Yellow submarine". We love you.

A graveside service was held at Carpinteria Cemetery on Monday, March 25th.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sarah House. 2615 Modoc Road, Santa Barbara, 93105.