On July 18th Nina Lee Nordholm took her last beautiful breath of life! She was surrounded by her children and sisters as she floated away, and she is now in the loving arms of Jesus. She would like to be remembered as a faithful follower of Christ, a woman who trusted in his abundant love.

Nina was born in Santa Monica, CA on January 12, 1944, to David and Nina Wilkinson. Nina, the eldest of 4 sisters, met her husband Alex B. Nordholm, when he was a lifeguard on the beach in front of the house she grew up in on the strand in Hermosa Beach. He was also a teacher and had a little sandal shop (I'm told she would go in pretending she needed sandals). Nina worked for the FBI at that time!

Nina and Alex married on June 25, 1966, and had 3 children -- Erik David, Ashley Alexis and Ethan Brice. In 1968 Alex moved Nina and their first child Erik to Carpinteria, California. She was not sure about the move at first but soon realized what a magical move it was for their growing family. The Nordholms bought their first home in Carpinteria and planted the roots that remain today! Alex passed away on April 30, 2011.

Nina loved her family fiercely, tirelessly and selflessly, and was loved by so many in her community! Her faith in the Lord was unwavering. Nina also loved playing Mahjong with her little group, attending Silver Sneakers, and serving on the leadership team of her Bible study group. She was a wonderful cook and the best daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend anyone could ask for. She embraced everyone with the love of Jesus!

Nina is survived by her sisters, Diane Hall, Kathy Gillis and Sarah Vise, and also by her children Erik Nordholm (wife Cindy Matsumura) Ashley Nordholm and Ethan Nordholm (wife Emilee Nordholm) and her beloved grandchildren Joshua Nordholm, Breanna Nordholm, Sierra Nordholm, Axel Nordholm, Hayden Nordholm, and Kai Nordholm.

Although she is dearly missed by all who knew her -- especially her children -- there is comfort in knowing Nina is home in the arms of the Lord she loved.

Services will be held on Saturday morning, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Spring Road, Santa Barbara CA. All are welcome to celebrate her life and love! Wear bright, happy colors not black! She wants us to honor her memory with joy in our hearts.