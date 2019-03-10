Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert Leonard Sadecki.

Norbert Leonard Sadecki of Santa Ynez passed away on February 27, 2019. Norbert was born on November 6, 1935 to Martin and Frances Sadecki in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Gage Park High School in 1954. He was the starting middle linebacker as a sophomore on the varsity football team and a pitcher on the baseball team. Upon graduation from high school, he joined the Army. He was able to visit many places in Europe as a member of the Army's baseball team. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Norbert pursued his passion for carpentry. Following in his father's footsteps, he became an apprentice carpenter, then master carpenter. He was truly a master at his craft, and a perfectionist down to the most minor detail. Norbert built many custom homes in and around Santa Barbara.

In 1957, Norbert married Louise Tajdus in Chicago. They honeymooned in Santa Barbara and vowed to someday return. Together, they had three children, Elizabeth, David and Patrick. In 1968 during a February snowstorm, Norbert said "kids, we're moving to California," and moved the family to Santa Barbara. Norbert and Louise divorced in 1980 and remained friends.

Norbert married Marsha Riggs in 1982. They spent many years together. They moved to Santa Ynez in 1998. They especially liked traveling to Mexico. The "kids" were always welcome for a swim in the pool and a barbecue.

Norbert is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marsha, his siblings Alice, Lorraine, Joan, and Martin. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Roman, his children Elizabeth (Todd) Davis of Butte Montana, David (Jo) Sadecki of Santa Barbara and Patrick (Kelley) Sadecki of Santa Ynez. Norbert is also survived by six grandchildren: Bryan James Parker, Jimmy Parker (Carisa), Ian Sadecki (Shannon), Brooke Jackson (Ken), Kevan Sadecki and Hayley Sadecki, four great grandchildren: Thornton Jackson, Ezekiel Jackson, Logan Sadecki and Cali Parker. Norbert is also survived by stepdaughters Lynette Riggs, Renee (Robert) Nimocks, Christy (Monty) Creighton, and Stephanie Riggs and their children.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, Atterdag Care Center and Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.