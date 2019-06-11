Norma Laverne Ozab passed away May 22, 2019.

Born August 4, 1926 to Orlo and Ruth Calvert in Omaha Nebraska, she spent her youth in nearby Carter Lake, Iowa with her younger brother, Donald Raymond.

The family moved to Portland, Oregon in her high school years with the outbreak of World War II, where Norma worked in the shipyards. She had a great fondness for cats and Frank Sinatra -- the coolest cat of all.

She moved to sunny San Fernando, CA with plans of marrying her pen pal fiancé after the war, but ultimately changed her mind about marrying him. Soon, she met Donald Ozab whom she married in 1949. There she raised two children, Lorraine and Stephen. Norma was involved in her children's school activities and was elected president of the PTA.

After Don retired from the Chevrolet plant in Van Nuys, CA, Norma and Don said good-bye to the San Fernando Valley and moved to Cambria CA where they spent 27 years. They had a wonderful retirement going on various vacations, sightseeing, sharing visits with family, and having a blast on Las Vegas junkets. While in Cambria, Norma tended to her mother after she was widowed and moved her just across the street.

Following her mother's death, they moved to Santa Barbara to be nearer their children in 2005. Don suffered a stroke and was moved to Vista Del Monte's skilled nursing facility. Norma looked in on him daily, ultimately moving into Vista Del Monte herself, where she lived for eight years following Don's death in 2009.

Norma's final years were happily spent in the care of Samarkand's Smith Health Center from 2017 until she died. Her ashes will be joined with her husband's in Cambria Cemetery.

Lorraine, Stephen, and Stephen's wife, Colleen, wish to thank the many people who made Norma's final years good ones, especially the director and staff of Vista Del Monte and the staff of Samarkand for their generosity and loving care.

Per Norma's instructions, no services or memorial will be held. Donations may be made in her name to Santa Barbara's Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) to help care for cats and kittens.