Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oran Gullikson.

GULLIKSON, Oran

Oran "Duane" Gullikson succumbed to cancer and died at home on February 27, 2019.

Duane was born on March 23, 1927 in Outlook, Saskatchewan, Canada to Ida Rogstad and Melvin "Alfred" Gullikson.

Immigrating to the United States with his family in 1933, the majority of Duane's youth was spent in Boise, Idaho. In 1942 the family ultimately settled in Lompoc, California.

In March 1945 Duane left high school to enlist in the United States Naval Services. He was discharged honorably at the end of World War II. Returning home, he received a diploma from Lompoc Union High School in June 1947.

Post graduating Duane was employed at Johns Manville where he met future wife Patty Echols. The couple married on April 1, 1950.

Duane worked laying flooring before attending barber school in the early 1950's. Duane and business partner, Leroy "Lee" Hieber acquired and ran 5 barber shops in the Lompoc-Santa Ynez Valley area over several years. When Lee retired in 1971, Duane retained singular ownership of The Modern Barber Shop at 127 South "H" Street in Lompoc, a location he and Lee built in 1959. Although Duane relinquished business ownership in 1993, he continued to work regularly at the shop until retiring his clippers just shy of his 91st birthday in 2018.

Past memberships include the Lompoc Moose and Elks lodges. Duane volunteered his skills completing much of the tile work during construction of the Lompoc Elks Lodge at its current location.

Involved in the formation of the Lompoc Downtown Revitalization Committee, Duane worked to promote its efforts for many years.

A self-taught musician, Duane could bang out boogie-woogie on the family piano to the amusement of his children, or play soulful harmonica on a Sunday afternoon. He was a perpetual 'putterer' and notorious do-it- yourselfer. His elaborate holiday light displays were a seasonal rite.

Duane and Patty traveled widely once their children were grown, satisfying his interest in history, geography and world cultures. Annual family camping trips became a tradition Duane continued into last summer. Duane and Patty most loved spending good times with family and friends. Always gracious hosts, their home was the center of countless happy celebrations.

Duane was modest, believed in the goodness of people, and demonstrated integrity and fairness in all his interactions. With an easy smile, colorful sense of humor, sparkling blue eyes and warm hugs, Duane positively touched the lives of many.

Duane is preceded in death by his wife Patty, son Gary, and sisters Vivian Tittes, Joyce Campbell, and Naomi Piplar. He is survived by son Mark of Roseville, son Mitch of Richmond Hill, Georgia, daughter Leslie of San Luis Obispo, brother Ralph Butterfield of San Francisco, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are warmly invited to join Duane's family in an open house celebration of his life commencing at 2:00 p.m., March 23, 2019, at 500 East College Avenue in Lompoc.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Coast Hospice at 253 Granada Drive, San Luis Obispo, 93401, or any organization promoting the treatment and cure of cancer.