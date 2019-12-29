Our beloved Pamela Ann Gross passed away in her sleep on Saturday December 14th, 2019 surrounded by many of her dear friends and family. Pamela had been suffering from multiple organ failure for some time. Although we will miss her greatly, we are relieved that her passing was peaceful. We wish to thank her wonderful, caring physicians and medical staff for all they have done for her. We extend our deepest gratitude for her loving friends and family, including, but not limited to Don, Joyce, Pat, Ron, Stephanie, and Tom all of whom supported her so greatly especially these last two very challenging years.

Pamela was born in Henderson, Nevada on October 16, 1962. She was the first child of her parents, Earl and Gloria Gross. Her younger years were spent in Las Vegas, Nevada and Cranston, Rhode Island. In 1972, she gained a stepfather, Gene Taylor. After age ten, she was raised in California, first in Mission Viejo and later in Goleta. She attended Dos Pueblos High School (class of 1980), and received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics and International Relations from Brown University in Rhode Island in 1984. She took classes in French, Spanish and Computer Science post graduation. Pam was truly brilliant and excelled at her studies. Pam was diagnosed with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) in her early twenties. She fought this disease with every ounce of her being. Pam's severe symptoms kept her being able to work, however she donated her time as a support group leader, peer counselor and advocate for many people who were suffering from illness. It was her dream to start a medical fund that could help alleviate the financial burden of the incredibly costly medical treatments that plagued so many. Most of her adult life was spent in Carpinteria, California, with her dear companion Donald Burr. In addition to being incredibly gifted, Pam was also an extremely kind-hearted person, who was willing to lend an ear of support and encouragement to anyone in need. She touched countless lives with her insight, support, good humor, and love. She truly loved to help people. She had many other interests in life as well including ancestry research, science fiction, and more. Some of her most cherished memories are from her travels with her treasured friend Tom Kerr. Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Earl Clinton Gross, and her step-father, Gene A. Taylor. She is survived by her mother, Gloria Wollman (Taylor), sister, Patricia Williams, step-brothers, Guy and Kenneth Taylor, step-sister Shari Grady, their spouses and children, one aunt, and many cousins. She will be dearly missed by so many.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at McDermott-Crockett Chapel in Santa Barbara. A Celebration of Life will follow.

Flowers may be sent via McDermott-Crockett in Santa Barbara. However, in lieu of flowers, we know Pam would appreciate a donation to a wonderful organization called "Lupus LA". There are a few ways to give - there is a donate button on www.lupusla.org. A check can be sent to Lupus LA, 8383 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 232, BH 90211 or you may call in with a credit card. You are welcome to specify that your gift is in memory of Pamela Ann Gross.