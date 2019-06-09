It is with great sadness that the family of Pamela Elaine Bealer, 63, announce her passing on May 23, 2019. Her family was by her side as she passed, having bravely fought cancer for more than 10 years. Pam is survived by her spouse, two children, and sister. A private family gathering was held over the weekend after her passing to share memories and thoughts. Her son Ryan, her sister Sara and her husband Steven attended her burial service last Tuesday at Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills, CA.

Pam married in October of 1987 to Steven Bealer, they had two children, Ryan and Rebecca. Pam loved her family, enjoyed family vacations, and always made the holidays a special time to share love, laughter, and lots of good food. Pam always fought to make sure her family was safe and had the things they needed to thrive. She was a member of the Santa Barbara chapter of Autism Partnership, where she advocated and fought for appropriate accommodations for her and many others families' children in Santa Barbara public schools.

Pam served more than eight years in the Air Force, where she became an officer and received her bachelor's degree in Political Science at the University of California, Davis. She was always a critical thinker, eager to debate politics, ethics, and society.

After the service, Pam enjoyed a successful career in Aerospace. This career brought her to the community she loved, Santa Barbara. Pam spent many years in her career, enjoying friendships and the respect of her colleagues. She was often the glue that held teams together, and the leader folks were happy to follow. Pam lived for nearly 30 years in Santa Barbara raising her family.

Pam loved to travel, garden, listen to music, and spoil her dogs! Her favorite spot in the Bahamas, floating in the quiet pool, sailing with her husband, or enjoying the view from her cabana. A favorite pass time was tending to her beautiful roses in her garden. She was a lifelong dog lover and rescuer; she rescued 2 wonderful Boxers while living in Santa Barbara. Pam was also a life-long lover of music, and made many memories seeing musicians and performances. Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Neil Young, Van Halen, and almost Guns and Roses just to name a few. Those that knew her best, knew her catch phrase, "party like a Rock Star!"

Pam, we will miss you greatly, our hearts still feel the weariness you shouldered for such a long time. Yet our hearts are also invigorated by your memory, by your unending determination, and we are inspired to continue doing good things in the world in your honor. You were always a fighter, and we take up the fight now so that you can finally rest on a sandy beach somewhere far, far away.