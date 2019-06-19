On May 14, 2019 Pamela Hannah Foxen Curran died unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord.

Pam was born Oct 20, 1946 in Los Angeles to Patrick Thomas Foxen and Mildred Elsie Gustafson. She lived-in close-knit neighborhood, and developed life long friendships with a group of ladies, who named themselves the "Vine Street Gang." In 1965, Pam graduated from West Covina High School. She went on to Westmont College and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with emphasis in elementary education in 1969. She then went on to complete "fifth" year of her California teacher credentialing at the University of Arizona, Tucson. Summer of 1969, she married the love of her life, John Robert Curran who was an officer in the Army. He was stationed in Korea at the time, and was unable to get his RandR in Hawaii. Pam flew out to Japan and they were married. Their marriage license in Japanese hung in a prominent place in the home. For years John teased Pam that it was not an actual marriage license but some trivial paper. After 10 years of marriage, they got it translated which greatly relieved Pam!

Pam has lived in Santa Barbara County since 2000. She has played an active role in the community ever since. She taught at the Santa Ynez Presbyterian Church preschool for many years. Pam probably knows half the young adults and their families in the valley. She was involved in her church and various clubs. Because of her outgoing, kind and loving personality, Pam has done radio and newspaper advertisements for Atterdag Senior Livining Community. She got a big kick out of doing public relations for them. She also enjoyed speaking about her ties to valley and being the great, great granddaughter of William Benjamin Foxen and Eduarda Osuna. Pam was passionate about literacy and education. She served several board positions with PEO sisterhood which supports young women in furthering their education. At Atterdag, she started a bilingual library for the staff's children.

Pam's upbeat attitude during her multiple hospitalizations and chronic illness has been an encouragement to many, and her faith has been an inspiration to all.

Pam is survived by her sister, Paula Weiss; her 2 daughters Christine (spouse Pete) Fournier and Mary (spouse Ted) Bilderback; Grandchildren Solomon Bilderback, Holly Solomon, Matthew Fournier, Gabrielle (spouse Steven) Ballew, Daniel (spouse Alicia) Fournier; and great grandchildren Logan, Lausyn Fournier; Evelynn, Viviann, and Liliann Ballew.

Please join us to remember and celebrate Pamela Hannan Foxen Curran's life Saturday 29 June 2019 @ 1:00pm at the Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian church.

