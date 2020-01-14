12/30/52 - 12/28/19

Pamela was born in Kansas to Kathrine and Landon Stableford and is survived by her older brother, Lanny.

From that prairie whirlwind start Pamela was a force of nature. She lived her life like a Cavalry charge, growing up in Mexico and traveling to Europe, India, Africa and Afghanistan.

Pamela attended the Latin School in Chicago, Marymount in Cuernavaca, Foxcroft in Virgina and the Sorbonne in Paris. Pam inherited Mom's eye and flair for improving and flipping houses. Pam was good at upscaling homes to the benefit of her clientele.

Pamela's lifelong passion was riding: First on the burros that brought firewood in Cuernavaca, then to Charro School where the girls rode sidesaddle. Then out of Chicago's famed multi story Clark St Stables to Lincoln Park. On to cross-country desert trails into the Indian canyons of Palm Springs. She also enjoyed sleigh rides in Idaho, whitewater rafting the Snake, Green and Colorado Rivers. I could go on, but you get the point.

Pam lost bits and pieces along the way. She earned the scars but nothing could deter her from pursuing her passion with horses. She always cowgirled-up, dusted herself off and got back in the saddle. When the saddle became impractical she learned to drive a carriage.

Pam was kind to her horses, pets, livestock and was especially generous to her dear friends.

Pamela, you have always cut a wide wake behind you your whole life and you still do. Pun intended. You are sorely missed by many.

Pamela wanted no services. In lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to Direct Relief or the charity of your choosing.