Patricia "Pat" April Scott of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, after a brief hospitalization. She was 77 years old. A lifelong public servant, she worked for the California State Rehabilitation Department where she helped hundreds of disabled individuals enter the work force. Pat was born in Hawaii, an only child, and eventually made her way to the mainland in San Diego. She attended San Diego State University where she was a physical education major and later, while working in San Francisco, she earned a Master's Degree in rehabilitation counseling from San Francisco State. Pat was promoted to District Administrator of the Santa Barbara office in 1994, and she retired in 2011 after 41 years in the department. Pat was predeceased by her loving parents John and Josephine Lopez Scott. She is survived by her closest friend Katie Timmerman, along with Katie's family, Mark, Mike, Nancy, and John Timmerman, his wife Mina Ma, and their children Jason and Lindsay Timmerman. The family asks that any donation be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.