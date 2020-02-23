

Pat Blaschke passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She was born Patsy Belle Cone in Mustang, Oklahoma on October 16, 1925. Not overly fond of Patsy Belle, Pat later changed her name to Patricia B. Cone. Her lifelong love of music began with her first piano lessons at the age of six. Pat graduated from Yukon High School in 1943 as valedictorian.

Before finishing high school, Pat met a young Army Air Corps cadet, Robert Blaschke, stationed at Cimarron Field in nearby Yukon. After several months of dating, the couple realized that they were destined for each other and made plans to marry. In April 1943, Pat traveled to Brownsville, TX, where she and Bob, now a second lieutenant, were married.

Bob chose the Air Force as his career and Pat, for her part, served as well as the consummate wife and homemaker. Common to the service life in that era, the family was moved every two or three years to bases across the country. There was an enjoyable stint in Germany at the time of the Berlin Airlift. Bob and Pat were blessed with eight children, starting with the birth of Bob Jr. on January 18, 1944.

In 1958, the family moved to the California central coast, as Bob was assigned to the newly established Vandenberg AFB. Bob closed out his career at Vandenberg, retiring in the grade of colonel in 1966. Wanting to stay in the area, Bob and Pat built a home in Vandenberg Village. The couple would live out their lives in that much-loved home.

Pat loved music and was an accomplished pianist and organist. She was a gifted singer and enjoyed many years with the Vanderbelles, a women's choral group at Vandenberg. Pat was an organist for over 40 years at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church. In June 1995, Pat was awarded the Benemerenti Medal by Pope John Paul II for her many years of music and choir ministry at Queen of Angels, La Purisima, and Mission Santa Inez parishes.

Pat and Bob had just celebrated their 70th anniversary on April 10, 2013 before Bob fell ill and passed away on April 26, 2013.

Pat's children and their families miss her so very dearly. We are comforted knowing that she has been called to be with Our Lord in Heaven and that she has been reunited with her husband and our dad, Bob. She was the very best of mothers.

Pat Blaschke is survived by one sister, Mrs Carlene Edwards of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and eight children: Robert E Blaschke, Jr (JoAnn), of Springfield, Virginia; Donald D Blaschke, of Lompoc; Janet L Berry (Scott), of Niceville, Florida; Sister Susan Blaschke, of Santa Ana, California; Thomas J Blaschke (Lisa), of Westlake Village, California; Carol A Blaschke (Don), of Nanjemoy, Maryland; James A Blaschke, of Lompoc; and Edward A Blaschke (Anne), of Santa Barbara. There are 15 grandchildren: John A Blaschke, Ann K Hazel, Anne M Blaschke, M Ellen Blaschke, Curtis A Berry, Christopher P Berry, Emily K Berry, Kathryn E Mesh, Alison J Blaschke, Jason Morin, Jennifer Morin, Joel Morin, Emma J Blaschke, Olivia J Blaschke, and Benjamin J Blaschke. Pat is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

The family wants to express its sincere appreciation to Pat's longtime (40+ years) physician, Dr. William Gausman, and his wonderful nurse, Ricki, for their superb care and unfailing kindness.

A Vigil Service is planned for Thursday, February 27, 7 PM, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, with the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 28, 10 AM, at the same location. The burial service will follow at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn the same day from 2-5pm.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Catholic Charities.

Starbuck-Lind Mortuary of Lompoc is handling final arrangements. Details can be viewed at https://www.starbucklind.com.